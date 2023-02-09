Cooking with Cash Wa
Vice President Kamala Harris to be in St. Cloud Thursday

She will be highlighting electric vehicles
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLOUD, MN. (Northern News Now) - After the State of the Union address, Vice President Kamala Harris will do a two-day travel swing.

Vice President Harris will be in St. Cloud, MN on Thursday February 9.

She will be highlighting electric vehicles.

The Vice President will be speaking at New Flyer Bus Company.

St. Cloud hosted the Recharge St. Cloud Electric Vehicle Expo last summer.

She visited Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden was also in the Midwest Wednesday, visiting Madison, Wisconsin.

