Unveiling of Mashaal the Mammoth at the official ribbon cutting ceremony

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - You may have seen Project 412′s caveman art piece hidden around Detroit Lakes Park or you can read all about it here at https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/12/30/cave-people-light-display-celebrate-winter-detroit-lakes/

Now Project 412 plans to unveil it’s latest art installation this Friday, February, 10th at Detroit Mountain located in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The official ribbon cutting and naming ceremony starts at 3:00p.m. on the ski hill. Mashaal is a giant wooly mammoth created out of wood and sticks by artists from the Leonic Collective. This all-natural piece of public art is a permanent new addition to the natural playground at Detroit Mountain. Kids and adults alike can climb up Mashaal’s leg and into the “belly of the beast.”

This project is a public art endeavor coordinated by Project 412. Learn more about Project 412 online at www.project412mn.org.

For more information, contact Amy Stearns - Executive Director of Project 412 at amy@project412mn.org or 218-234-6361. Or call the Artist, Zach Schumack at 612-570-0907.

