Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three were detained Thursday morning following a high-risk, Knock-and-Announce search warrant conducted at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street S.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Red River Valley Swat, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task Force. A Flash Sound Diversionary Device (FSDD), was used to distract the suspects allowing officers to perform tasks that may put them in danger.

The investigation is still ongoing. No further information is releasable at this time.

