SWAT team conducting training in West Fargo

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley SWAT team is conducting a training exercise in the metro.

It will happen on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 5:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of 52nd Ave. W. The training is expected to go until 8:30 p.m.

Authorities say you might see law enforcement carrying guns and hear loud noises, but it’s all just a drill.

If you are concerned about what’s going on and have questions, you can call dispatch at 701-451-7660.

