Summit Carbon Solutions partners with landowners to surpass 60% of project route

(Valley News Live) - Landowners across the Midwest have signed easement agreements accounting of 60% of Summit Carbon Solution’s proposed pipeline route project-wide.

Officials say 4,000 total agreements were signed throughout Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. 1,250 total miles of right-of-way was secured.

“Landowners across the Midwest are embracing Summit Carbon Solutions because they know it will bolster the ethanol industry long-term, drive growth in our ag economy, and strengthen land values and commodity prices,” said Summit Carbon Solutions’ CEO Lee Blank. “The Summit team along with our 33 ethanol and sustainable aviation plant partners are tremendously pleased to sign easement agreements totaling more than 60% of our project across all five states in our footprint. Reaching this milestone represents a significant step in advancing this critical investment and securing the future of the ethanol industry.”

Summit Carbon Solution says through their infrastructure investment, the company’s ethanol and sustainable aviation plant partners will be able to sell their product at a premium in the growing number of market that have adopted low carbon fuel standards.

They say access to these markets are critical to the long-term viability of the ethanol industry. The ethanol industry buys around 40% of all the corn grown in the country.

During construction, Summit Carbon Solution says it will make more than 11,000 jobs and contribute $371M in new federal, state and local taxes. Once the project is done, the company says it will have more than 1,100 full-time team members and pay nearly $100M in taxes annually.

