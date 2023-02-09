‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter

Cooking with Cash Wa
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - Celia Cruz, the “Queen of Salsa,” is getting her own quarter.

Cruz will appear on new coins for 2024, and according to reports, Cruz becomes the first Afro-Latina to be on a U.S. quarter.

The Cuban-American icon was one of the most celebrated music artists of the 20th century.

Over her decades-long career, she earned 23 gold records plus numerous Grammys, Latin Grammys and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Cruz was also honored at the 2016 Grammys with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

The new coin is part of the U.S Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. It honors the diverse accomplishments of U.S. women throughout history and issues five quarters a year.

The designs for the 2024 coins will be released later this year.

