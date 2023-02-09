FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - KVLY-TV/KXJB-TV is seeking a Photographer with the ability to tell incredible stories through photojournalism. Knowledge and experience with television news photography, technical knowledge of editing video is a must. Ability to work with reporters and Multimedia Journalists, as well as independently be able to gather and meet news deadlines is required.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Gather, shoot and edit pictures, video and sound for broadcast and online platforms - Work with reporters, producers and newsroom managers to cover daily news stories and meet all deadlines - Work in conjunction with reporters and producers to ensure the best content and facts are gathered - Responsible for maintaining all station gear including but not limited to; cameras, cellphones, tablets, laptops and any other gear assigned - Responsible for maintaining station vehicle with regular auto detailing and maintenance checks - Operate and maintain LiveU backpacks for daily broadcasts - Understand the editing process and all the technical aspects of Edius 8 editing software - Use creative graphic and production techniques to enhance visual and audio story telling - Able to work independently and use solid judgement on all stories, images and sound that is used within a news story - Ability to work under pressure in a rapidly changing news environment - Must be able to make decision quickly and accurately while coping with stress, resulting from a variety of circumstances - Work cross functionally and cooperatively as a team member under tight deadlines - Contribute to and potentially lead projects within the team to continue to make our newsroom a world class operation.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

If you are ready for the challenge please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE. Also, as a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or fill-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

