‘Our program holds accountability to the upmost level’: Minn. DOC aiming to rehabilitate inmates

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Challenge Incarceration Program has been around for 30 years with a three-phase plan with the Minnesota Dept. of Corrections. It’s voluntary, and if an inmate completes all of the phases, they are placed on supervised release for the remainder of their sentence.

The program itself has many stipulations on who can apply, for more information click here.

“Would you rather have somebody come out that has worked through treatment and through education and through thinking skills and hard work and held to a standard.” said Gino Anselmo, a warden with the CIP program.

However, not all inmates qualify for it. They can’t be in the program if they have been convicted for murder, manslaughter, criminal sexual conduct, assault, kidnapping, robbery and arson in the last 10 years.

This also includes being convicted of escape within five years.

“Every file, every applicant that applies we have people that go through everyone one of those files look at the background and the history to make sure that they are meeting the criteria.” said Anselmo.

Despite having a long list of past convictions, none of Anthony Kruger’s charges disqualify him from the program. Those charges revolved around felonies of burglary and selling cocaine in Minnesota. Kruger was also convicted of escape in the early 2010s in North Dakota.

Kruger was recently arrested and charged in an incident regarding a firearm in Wahpeton, ND.

“Our program holds accountability to the upmost level,” said Anselmo. “There’s going to be some stories where people are released and they go back and they make some terrible decisions and they do some terrible things.”

While the CIP program has produced success stories according to the Minn. DOC, the failures where the person falls back on bad habits and makes the wrong decisions impacts them a lot.

“When we do see failures, yeah we take it personal. Sometimes we evaluate, how could we have done better? Ultimately what we’ve learned over the years is that we do the best that we can.” said Anselmo.

According to the Minn. Dept. of Corrections, in 2015 they were able to decrease reincarceration by 45%.

