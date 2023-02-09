North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Grammy Awards were handed out on February 5, but not all winners had to sing to receive a trophy.

Couture fashion designer and North Dakota native, Norma Flying Horse also known as Red Berry Woman, was recognized at the Grammy’s for the Cultural Recognition Award. She says her passion for sharing the history of her people with the world started out as simply wanting to create her own clothing for special events.

“My mom was the one to teach me to sew, my grandmother was the one to teach me to bead. Like I said, it was just for my own cultural attire, you know, because I would participate in our pow-wows, our dancing, and I guess it just morphed into contemporary clothing rather than just traditional,” said Norma Flying Horse.

Red Berry Woman’s clothing has graced the runways of many international fashion shows and red-carpet events including Paris Fashion Week, the 2018 Oscars and the 2019 Grammy’s. She says she hopes her story can inspire young children to pursue their dreams in fashion and to experience all the doors it can open for them.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.