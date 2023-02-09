New owners, same caramel rolls at Shack on Broadway

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Shack on Broadway, a popular diner in North Fargo, is preparing for an ownership change.

Current owner Tanya Bale says she’s looking forward to joining her husband in retirement, and she’s handing things over to long-time Shack employee Stacy Jones.

But don’t worry, Jones says the food and the staff will remain the same. That includes the famous caramel rolls and huge omelettes (Jones says her favorite is the Meat Lover’s).

The official switchover is planned to happen at roughly the end of March.

