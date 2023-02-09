Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

ND House votes on definition of milk

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The dairy industry got a win Wednesday in the North Dakota State Legislature.

The House of Representatives passed a bill that changes the definition of milk in state law. The new definition says it’s lacteal secretion from a four-legged, healthy, hooved mammal. What the bill wouldn’t do is remove milk substitutes from store shelves.

“This is really just to define milk in Century Code. It isn’t requiring any labeling changes of these, so, whether they have to change their labels or not change their labels, is really not what this bill is addressing. It really doesn’t affect any of the sales of almond milk, soy milk, whatever,” said Rep. Lori VanWinkle, R-Minot.

The bill passed by a vote of 78-15. Next, it heads to the Senate floor.

Previous Coverage: Got Milk? ND lawmakers introduce bill to change definition of milk

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo

Latest News

Minn. Dept. of Corrections logo
‘Our program holds accountability to the upmost level’: Minn. DOC aiming to rehabilitate inmates
VNL Investigates: Challenge Incarceration Program aiming to help inmates get to society Feb. 8,...
VNL Investigates: Challenge Incarceration Program aiming to help inmates get to society Feb. 8, 2023
Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
North Dakota’s Red Berry Woman receives Grammy
6:00PM News February 8- Part 3
6:00PM News February 8- Part 3