Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in her apartment building

Rep. Angie Craig (DFL Minnesota)
Rep. Angie Craig (DFL Minnesota)(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CBS News) - U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning, her chief of staff said.

According to her chief of staff, the assault took place in Washington, D.C. at around 7:15 a.m.

“Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay,” the statement said. “Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault.”

Craig, a Democrat, represents Minnesota’s Second Congressional District. Craig’s team says there is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement: “I was shocked and horrified to hear that Representative Angie Craig was assaulted this morning. It is a relief to hear that the injuries sustained by Representative Craig are not dire, and I wish her a speedy recovery. I am grateful the D.C. police responded quickly to the situation and I hope the assailant will be swiftly brought to justice.”

“While we do not know the motivations of the attacker, I believe it is important for leaders on both sides of the aisle to step up and make it clear that political violence of any kind is completely unacceptable.”

