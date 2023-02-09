Cooking with Cash Wa
Lawmakers turn mRNA-ban bill into study; passes Senate

SB 2384
SB 2384(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck voted to advance a bill related to banning mRNA vaccines.

SB 2384 was originally introduced to ban mRNA inoculations like the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines. However, on Wednesday, the state Senate voted to turn the bill into a study to look at the long-term health effects on human beings of mRNA vaccines. It passed 25-22. Next, it heads to the House.

