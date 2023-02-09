Cooking with Cash Wa
Lawmakers in Bismarck voted down expanding healthcare benefits for women experiencing infertility

HB 1146
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - HB 1146 failed on the House floor Thursday. It would have modified the state’s existing Public Employees Retirement System healthcare plan, or PERS, by providing additional benefits to the existing plan. Employees covered under the plan currently have a $20,000 lifetime cap for infertility coverage. The bill would have increased coverage up to about $50,000. Many of those who voted against the bill said they did so because they believe it would’ve driven premiums up.

“I’m thinking about the independent, small health insurance payers that have to pay their own health insurance. You take an average family paying $18,000 out of their pocket for health insurance. Now we’re going to add 2.1% onto that,” said Rep. Paul Thomas, R-Velva.

But those who voted for the bill say it would have drastically benefited families: it’s not uncommon for families to spend around $50,000 out of pocket for certain treatments.

“Do not miss the big picture: HB 1146 is about wives who want to become moms, about husbands who want to become dads, and older couples who want to become Grandma and Grandpa,” said Representative Austen Schauer, R-West Fargo.

The bill failed by a vote of 39-54.

