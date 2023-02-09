Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.
Drive with care, turn off cruise control and allow extra time while getting where you need to go.
