Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Icy roads causing crashes in Clay County

Truck rollover in Clay County, MN on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Truck rollover in Clay County, MN on Thursday, February 9, 2023.(Sgt. Jesse Grabow)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol is responding to several crashes in Clay County.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says they have encountered crashes, spinouts and a jackknifed semi in the areas of Interstate-94 and Highway 10. Troopers say there are scattered slippery spots Thursday morning and the wind is also a contributing factor.

Drive with care, turn off cruise control and allow extra time while getting where you need to go.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery
Curtis Moran
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor

Latest News

police lights graphic
SWAT team conducting training in West Fargo
File Graphic
Police: Shooting at Lund Boats Plant in New York Mills
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 9
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 9