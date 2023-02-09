Host/Producer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is searching for the next host for our hour-long Lifestyle Show. The style of the show is segment and interview-based, highlighting events and unique storytelling here in Fargo-Moorhead. The skillset we are looking for will require strong ad-libbing and interview skills. At least 2-3 years’ experience on air is preferred. Familiarity with ENPS, Edius, and camera gear puts you way ahead of the game.

Our next host will also understand the importance of social media and digital strategies and will know how to leverage these strategies each day.

We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Television which currently holds stations in dozens of markets across the US.

If you are ready for the challenge please go to www.gray.tv/applynow to apply. You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to: Renee Nygren – Asst. News Director, Valley News Live, 1350 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103 or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television requires that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you quality for a medical or religious accommodations.

