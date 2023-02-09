Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Disney is planning more ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story’ sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in...
Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both hit franchises.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney is not letting go of its hit franchises “Frozen” or “Toy Story” anytime soon.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s earnings call Wednesday that there are plans in the works for additional sequels to both popular franchises.

The first “Frozen” film hit theaters in 2013 to a massive reception and was followed up with “Frozen 2″ in 2019. The sequel grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

The first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise premiered in 1995 and was an instant classic. The newly announced sequel will follow “Toy Story 4,” which premiered in theaters in 2019.

“Toy Story 4″ continued the franchise’s box office success by earning glowing reviews and grossing more than $1 billion.

Further details on the new sequels were not yet given.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery
Curtis Moran
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor

Latest News

FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says Chinese military behind vast aerial spy program
FILE - Eugene Lee poses with his Tony Award for Best Scenic Design for "Wicked" at the Tony...
Eugene Lee, award-winning Broadway, ‘SNL’ set designer, dies
Goodnow said Lisa was hit first, then a driver came back and rammed Kirt through a brick wall.
Couple hospitalized after driver intentionally runs them over, police say