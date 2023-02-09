Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Bill would do away with scholarships for certain races, gender identities in ND

Representative Brandon Prichard
Representative Brandon Prichard(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would seek to end certain opportunities for minorities at colleges and universities.

House Bill 1531 would prohibit institutions of higher education from providing scholarships for students based on their race, gender identity, or sex. Bill sponsor Representative Brandon Prichard says scholarships that prioritize certain minority groups are, themselves, biased.

“Affirmative action has been a way to encourage specific social classes or social races, or whatever it might be, to try and get up, quote-unquote, get up, as a race or as a social class,” said Rep. Prichard, R-Bismarck.

The bill received pushback, including from the North Dakota Universities System, who said this bill’s passage would force the state to sacrifice millions of dollars in federal funding by not following certain federal guidelines. The committee didn’t act on the bill on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo

Latest News

Minn. Dept. of Corrections logo
‘Our program holds accountability to the upmost level’: Minn. DOC aiming to rehabilitate inmates
Children’s mental health awareness week: the impacts of increased screen time
ND House votes on definition of milk
Lakota language classes
Keeping the Lakota/Dakota language alive with classes at UTTC
VNL Investigates: Challenge Incarceration Program aiming to help inmates get to society Feb. 8,...
VNL Investigates: Challenge Incarceration Program aiming to help inmates get to society Feb. 8, 2023