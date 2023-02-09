Cooking with Cash Wa
Additional murder charge for Moorhead man accused of murdering his mother

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Jury in Cass County has brought back an indictment to add an additional charge against James Kollie Jr. in connection to the death of his mother.

The indictment includes a charge of First Degree Murder with Premeditation as well as the previous charge of Second Degree Murder with Intent. If Kollie is convicted of First Degree Murder he will face a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

An arraignment was held today, Feb. 9. His bail was set at $4M without conditions and $2M with various conditions.

Kollie’s attorney filed a motion for an evaluation of his current competency and his competency at the time the crime was committed. His next court appearance will be set after his evaluation.

