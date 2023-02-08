Cooking with Cash Wa
WF Schools locked down due to incident at nearby business

Breaking News
Breaking News
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several schools in West Fargo have implemented increased security measures, due to something happening at a business nearby.

West Fargo School District administration sent a notification to parents, guardians and staff of Sheyenne High School, Liberty Middle School, Freedom Elementary, and Independence Elementary, saying all exterior doors are locked, recess will be held indoors and students are not allowed to leave for lunch.

The message from school administrators says this is “Due to an incident at a business in the vicinity of your school.” Schools will remain locked until law enforcement provides the all-clear.

Valley News Live has a reporter in the area and will update this story as more information becomes available.

