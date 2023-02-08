Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Truck crashes through window at Fargo business

Premier Optical, Eye Consultants of North Dakota in Fargo.
Premier Optical, Eye Consultants of North Dakota in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

The truck crashed into a window at Premier Optical in the Eye Consultants of North Dakota building. The building has minor structural damage.

Emergency responders tell Valley News Live someone inside the building was able to get out of the way and also was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND
Raising chickens
Egg cost vs. cost of raising chickens

Latest News

POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
Quick thinking by security guard stops attempted armed robbery
Curtis Moran
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor
Noon News February 8 - Part 2
Noon News February 8 - Part 2
Noon News February 8 - Part 1
Noon News February 8 - Part 1