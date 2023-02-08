Truck crashes through window at Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt, but a building was damaged after a truck ran into a Fargo business on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to 3171 44th Street South in Fargo just after 12:30 p.m. Firefighters responding to the scene said people were stuck in the vehicle, but no one was hurt.

The truck crashed into a window at Premier Optical in the Eye Consultants of North Dakota building. The building has minor structural damage.

Emergency responders tell Valley News Live someone inside the building was able to get out of the way and also was not hurt.

