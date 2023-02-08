Nonprofit asking for donations to save horses from kill pen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local nonprofit Pride and Rescue based in Fargo is asking for immediate action to help save a truckload of foals on their way to a kill pen in Kansas.

Pride and Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill pens from the southwest. Reservations are having a tough time controlling their horse numbers so roundups of foals have been happening.

They were asked to drive to Kansas to rescue 2 or 3 of these foals to find them permanent homes. They are unable to complete the drive without emergency funding as transportation costs and bail for the baby horses would be around $2,000 dollars.

If you are willing and inclined to help them in their mission, donations can be made to their PayPal, venmo, or checks dropped off at the rescue!

PayPal: prideandjoyrescue@gmail.com

Venmo: prideandjoyrescue

Rescue Address: 7420 40th Ave NW, Fargo

If they not able to make the trip due to funding, donors will be offered a refund or the opportunity to direct the donation to the rescue’s vet bill or a horse’s care.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.