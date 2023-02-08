Nonprofit asking for donations to save horses from kill pen
Pride and Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill pens from the southwest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local nonprofit Pride and Rescue based in Fargo is asking for immediate action to help save a truckload of foals on their way to a kill pen in Kansas.
Pride and Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill pens from the southwest. Reservations are having a tough time controlling their horse numbers so roundups of foals have been happening.
They were asked to drive to Kansas to rescue 2 or 3 of these foals to find them permanent homes. They are unable to complete the drive without emergency funding as transportation costs and bail for the baby horses would be around $2,000 dollars.
If you are willing and inclined to help them in their mission, donations can be made to their PayPal, venmo, or checks dropped off at the rescue!
PayPal: prideandjoyrescue@gmail.com
Venmo: prideandjoyrescue
Rescue Address: 7420 40th Ave NW, Fargo
If they not able to make the trip due to funding, donors will be offered a refund or the opportunity to direct the donation to the rescue’s vet bill or a horse’s care.
