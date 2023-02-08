Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Nonprofit asking for donations to save horses from kill pen

Pride and Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill pens from the southwest
Local nonprofit asking for help to save horses from kill pen
Local nonprofit asking for help to save horses from kill pen(None)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local nonprofit Pride and Rescue based in Fargo is asking for immediate action to help save a truckload of foals on their way to a kill pen in Kansas.

Pride and Rescue received word about trucks of foals being delivered to kill pens from the southwest. Reservations are having a tough time controlling their horse numbers so roundups of foals have been happening.

They were asked to drive to Kansas to rescue 2 or 3 of these foals to find them permanent homes. They are unable to complete the drive without emergency funding as transportation costs and bail for the baby horses would be around $2,000 dollars.

If you are willing and inclined to help them in their mission, donations can be made to their PayPal, venmo, or checks dropped off at the rescue!

PayPal: prideandjoyrescue@gmail.com

Venmo: prideandjoyrescue

Rescue Address: 7420 40th Ave NW, Fargo

If they not able to make the trip due to funding, donors will be offered a refund or the opportunity to direct the donation to the rescue’s vet bill or a horse’s care.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
POLICE PRESENCE AT GUNDERSONS
UPDATE: Firearm at local business prompts WF lockdown
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
Vaccine
Bills would ban vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines in ND

Latest News

Applications open for West Fargo Citizens Police Academy
Officer Brett Musich and K9 Zeke
Moorhead Police Officer & K9 recognized for tracking down shooting suspects
MN First state to screen newborns for infection linked to hearing loss
MN first state to screen newborns for viral infection linked to hearing loss
The new class system will begin next season.
Three class system approved for high school basketball in North Dakota