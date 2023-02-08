Cooking with Cash Wa
Moorhead Police Officer & K9 recognized for tracking down shooting suspects

Officer Brett Musich and K9 Zeke
Officer Brett Musich and K9 Zeke(Moorhead Police Department)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An officer-K9 team with the Moorhead Police Department is being recognized for their role in tracking down suspects who fled after a shooting last fall.

Officer Brett Musich and K9 Zeke received the Quarterly Case Award for the North Central Region from the National Police Canine Association.

Moorhead Police say a shooting was reported in Fargo on September 7, 2022. Four suspects were located, but fled the scene. The vehicle was located by a Moorhead Police Officer and a short chase came to an end when the vehicle left the roadway. Four suspects ran from the vehicle on foot.

A perimeter was set up and Officer Musich and his K9 partner Zeke picked up the track of the suspects. Zeke brought officers through tall grass and a drainage ditch filled with water. Zeke’s track led to a culvert where the four suspects were located and taken into custody.

In addition to a successful track, Zeke located several firearms. Moorhead Police say the firearms were discarded in a slough and it’s highly unlikely they would have been found without Zeke.

“The case is still active, but the work Officer Musich and K9 Zeke did during the initial response solidified key evidence that can be used as the case proceeds,” the Moorhead Police Department said.

18-year-old Daniel Cisse of Fargo was the only suspect identified at the time; he was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle. Cisse was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing and other charges in November; investigators believe he is ‘an unconfirmed member’ of a local gang.

