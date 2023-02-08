Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

MN Dept. of Public Safety provides $1.4 million for school bus arm cameras

More than $10 million in grant awards were given out in 2022.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety is continuing to support the effort of keeping kids safe when they are getting on and off the school bus. They are providing its fourth round of grants, worth 1.4 million, to school districts across the state for school bus arm cameras to help with safety, education, and enforcement.

This stop arm camera grant is awarding funding to 19 schools and transportation companies including:

  • Anderson Bus of Frazee, Inc.
  • Stephen-Argyle Central
  • Underwood School District

The program is in partnership with law enforcement agencies such as the Minnesota State Patrol, local police departments, and sheriff’s offices statewide. The project will also fund education and awareness reminding drivers to stop for school bus arms.

“Drivers need to pay attention and not let impatience get the best of them near a school bus picking up or dropping off kids,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “Driving distracted or thinking you can quickly drive around a bus could kill or seriously injure a child. What a horrific, easily preventable consequence. Drive smart and help keep our youngest Minnesotans safe.”

More than $10 million in grant awards were given out in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
File graphic of an ambulance.
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
Irene Thompson
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
Raising chickens
Egg cost vs. cost of raising chickens

Latest News

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz displays a bill he signed into law at the St. Paul Labor...
Minnesota utilities must transition to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040
Snowplow generic
‘Blader Tot Hotdish’ among MN snowplow winning names
NDT - Superbowl Super Fan - February 8
NDT - Superbowl Super Fan - February 8
NDT – Giving Hearts Day on Thursday
NDT – Giving Hearts Day on Thursday