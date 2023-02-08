MN Dept. of Public Safety provides $1.4 million for school bus arm cameras

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) -The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety is continuing to support the effort of keeping kids safe when they are getting on and off the school bus. They are providing its fourth round of grants, worth 1.4 million, to school districts across the state for school bus arm cameras to help with safety, education, and enforcement.

This stop arm camera grant is awarding funding to 19 schools and transportation companies including:

Anderson Bus of Frazee, Inc.

Stephen-Argyle Central

Underwood School District

The program is in partnership with law enforcement agencies such as the Minnesota State Patrol, local police departments, and sheriff’s offices statewide. The project will also fund education and awareness reminding drivers to stop for school bus arms.

“Drivers need to pay attention and not let impatience get the best of them near a school bus picking up or dropping off kids,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “Driving distracted or thinking you can quickly drive around a bus could kill or seriously injure a child. What a horrific, easily preventable consequence. Drive smart and help keep our youngest Minnesotans safe.”

More than $10 million in grant awards were given out in 2022.

