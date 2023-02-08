Cooking with Cash Wa
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Fargo VA doctor

Curtis Moran
Curtis Moran(Williams County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Williston man is sentenced to spend more than a decade in federal prison after threatening his doctor and employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release after being found guilty of Threatening Interstate Communications.

Court documents say Moran made several threatening phone calls to employees with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) on June 14, 2022. Initially, Moran called the White House VA Call Center and said he was going to kill his doctor.

Investigators say Moran then called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm his Fargo VA Medical Center doctor. The next day, Moran again called the Fargo VA and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.

Moran was arrested on June 16, 2022, and pleaded guilty on November 3, 2022.

