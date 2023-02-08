Cooking with Cash Wa
Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

Snowmobile crash graphic.
Snowmobile crash graphic.(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes.

The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie, MN was going around a driveway when he was thrown from the sled and hit a power pole.

Emergency crews tried to save his life, but he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.

