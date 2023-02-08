Man dies after snowmobile crash, hitting power pole in MN

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to the crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:30 a.m. near Pequot Lakes.

The crash report says a 54-year-old man from Eden Prairie, MN was going around a driveway when he was thrown from the sled and hit a power pole.

Emergency crews tried to save his life, but he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.