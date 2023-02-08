Gorgeous Day Turns into Dicey Drive Tonight

This morning, our south winds will continue and increase a little bit as our next snow systems begins to approach our area. Morning temperatures will mainly be in the low 20s with a few in the teens. A light south wind will result in warmer temps again today. We will see most places reach into the 30s by lunch time. The clouds will remain in the very north. By the evening, we will start to see some light mixed precipitation: drizzle, freezing drizzle and sleet possible. As this band of rain marches eastward, we will see more mix enter the rain as the precipitation transitions into snow overnight into Thursday.

Extended Forecast:

THURSDAY: Thursday will also bring a chance of light snow showers and blustery winds, especially during the morning hours. The chance for snow actually begins late during the evening on Wednesday for our western communities and move eastward overnight. Temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon. Watch out for patchy areas of blowing snow.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. We will see gathering clouds through the day on Friday and into Saturday. By Saturday night, the skies will be overcast. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day. We will cool off a little bit on Monday despite a south wind. We could have some brief and light snow in our extreme northern areas with mostly cloudy skies for everyone else. Low temperatures will be in the teens for our southern counties and single digits in the north. Our afternoon highs will warm up into the 20s for the south and teens for folks in the north.

TUESDAY: The skies on Valentine’s Day will start overcast and clear up slightly throughout the day. We could see a brief flake or two during the morning though the chance is very slight at this point in time. Temperatures will begin the day near 20° for most of the area. By the afternoon, we will continue our stretch of warm weather. We will warm up to the 30s. Locations in the East could warm up to the mid 30s, while the west will be in the low 30s.

