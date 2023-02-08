Gorgeous Day Turns into Dicey Drive Tonight

This Afternoon:

We currently have mostly clear skies Valley-wide. There is a cloud or two poking along the international border into our extreme northern counties, but every where else this are bright and sunny. However, in those clouds in the north, there could be some flurries or a brief snow shower. There is snow moving through southern Canada and we could see some of the flakes land on our side of the border.

The winds remain in the same 5-15 mph range that they have been for the past could of days. They continue to be out of the south, as well which is one reason as to why we’re seeing such warm temperatures!

Speaking of temperatures, we had a little bit of a chilly start to the day. Fortunately, we are seeing those temperatures start to climb, and pretty rapidly at that. Most of the area is sitting above 30° and we are even seeing some areas rise into the 40s! We’re expecting most to sit above freezing by the time the afternoon is over.

The Next 24 Hours:

This afternoon we will continue to see these warm temps and clear skies. However, as we move into the evening, we will start to see a wintry mix begin to develop. This snow is very light and very fast moving.

As the front passes, the winds will switch and increase out of the north. We will see this as well as a chance for some sporadic flurries and brief snow showers throughout the overnight period.

By morning, we will see our temps in the 20s for most of the area, except in the very far north west. This area has had the longest time in the cold pool of air behind the front. Our winds will also be the strongest in the morning. We could see gusts of over 40 mph which will result in blowing snow which could cause issues with that morning drive.

The winds will move to the east throughout the day. by lunchtime, we will see our temperatures begin to fall as a result of the strong north winds and colder air being pushed into our area by those winds. At this point, the strongest winds will be in the east as this system moves further in that direction.

Through the afternoon, the winds will continue to push eastward and taper off in the west. The strongest winds will be in Lakes Country as will the warmest temps.

We will end the day, temperatures will be in the teens for most of the area and single digits up in the northwest.

Extended Forecast:

THURSDAY: Thursday will also bring a chance of light snow showers and blustery winds, especially during the morning hours. The chance for snow actually begins late during the evening on Wednesday for our western communities and move eastward overnight. Temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon. Watch out for patchy areas of blowing snow.

FRIDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. We will see gathering clouds through the day on Friday and into Saturday

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: By Saturday night, the skies will be overcast. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon. Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: We will cool off a little bit on Monday despite a south wind. We could have some brief and light snow in our extreme northern areas with mostly cloudy skies for everyone else. Low temperatures will be in the teens for our southern counties and single digits in the north. Our afternoon highs will warm up into the 20s for the south and teens for folks in the north. The skies on Valentine’s Day will start overcast and clear up slightly throughout the day. We could see a brief flake or two during the morning though the chance is very slight at this point in time. Temperatures will begin the day near 20° for most of the area. We warm up to the 30s.

