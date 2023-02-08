Cooking with Cash Wa
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K

Irene Thompson
Irene Thompson(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston woman faces charges after she was significantly overpaid by her employer.

According to court documents, Irene Thompson had worked for New Flyer of America since 2011, making roughly $25/hour as an assembler. On December 30th, New Flyer attempted to deposit her biweekly pay of $1,126.60, but accidentally deposited $137,521.94 into her Wells Fargo account.

Thompson received a letter from New Flyer stating it was a mistake and she must return the money, but the documents indicate Thompson hasn’t done that.

The court documents go on to say December 30 was the last time New Flyer has heard from or seen Thompson, as she abandoned her job. On January 5, New Flyer terminated Thompson’s employment.

New Flyer did not become aware of its mistake until January 16. That’s when documents indicate New Flyer’s Human Resources Manager, Monica Fallon, started to attempt to contact Thompson via phone, email and mail... to no avail. New Flyer also contacted Wells Fargo to try and reverse the transaction, but Wells Fargo informed New Flyer that it was unable to reverse the withdrawal.

