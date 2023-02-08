‘Blader Tot Hotdish’ among MN snowplow winning names

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Eight newly named snowplows will soon hit the snowy, salty streets of Minnesota.

The state held its famed ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest, asking for Minnesotans to submit their names online, and then vote for their favorites from a final list of 60 names.

The winning names in order of vote totals and where they will be stationed are:

1. Yer a Blizzard, Harry (Southwest MN)

2. Blizzo (Twin Cities)

3. Clearopathtra (Northeast MN)

4. Better Call Salt (Central MN)

5. Han Snowlo (South Central MN)

6. Blader Tot Hotdish (Northwest MN, including East Grand Forks and Crookston)

7. Scoop! There it is (Southeast MN)

8. Sleetwood Mac (West Central MN, including Moorhead and Detroit Lakes)

The Department of Transportation says it received more than 10,400 name ideas, and more than 64,000 people voted for their favorite names.

Yer a Blizzard, Harry came in at number one with 15,248 votes. Blizzo was second at 14,935 votes. You can find the full list of vote totals here.

This is the 3rd year the state asked people to submit names and vote for their favorites.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.