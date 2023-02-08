Bill would protect against abusive litigation in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill aimed at protecting victims of domestic abuse.

House Bill 1533 would shield people from experiencing abusive litigation. That’s when someone files a flurry of lawsuits against a former romantic partner in a manner that could be considered harassment or abuse.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Josh Boschee of Fargo, says people often have no choice but to respond to these inquiries from the court, or else they risk severe consequences, like losing custody of their children. He says this legislation would relieve victims of the financial burden that goes along with responding to hundreds —

sometimes thousands — of nuisance suits that can go on for years or decades.

“What happens is, if someone’s found guilty of abusive litigation, they still have access to the courts. But instead of that filing, that they continue to make motions on going to the former partner or the former spouse, it actually goes to the judge, the judge vets it, and says, ‘This is legitimate, someone has to respond.’ Or, ‘You are continuing to use the courts inappropriately,’” said Representative Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Lawmakers also heard from two women who experienced years of litigation abuse from former spouses. One woman said she wasted thousands of hours and spent nearly $200,000 in attorney fees fighting nuisance suits from her recently divorced husband.

Another woman was forced to respond to more than 1,800 inquiries over the course of 10 years. That breaks down to just about one every other day for a decade.

The committee didn’t act on the bill Wednesday.

