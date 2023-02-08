Applications open for West Fargo Citizens Police Academy

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department is looking for applicants for their Citizens Police Academy.

It’s a ten-week program designed to allow people to experience the daily work of the West Fargo Police Department and gain a better understanding of police operations and responsibilities. Citizens have the opportunity to participate in classroom training, ride-alongs, and other and hands-on training.

The Spring 2023 Citizens Police Academy will meet weekly beginning on Tuesday, February 28 through Tuesday, May 2. Academy classes run from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at varying locations. A full schedule will be provided to accepted applicants.

Click here for more information. To apply, complete the Citizens Police Academy application or return via email Rhonda.Jorgensen@westfargond.gov. Applications may also be mailed or dropped off at the West Fargo Police Department: Attn: Officer Rhonda Jorgensen, 800 4th Ave E, Suite 2, West Fargo, ND 58078

