West Fargo leaders discussing child care workforce grant

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an effort to combat the childcare crisis, West Fargo leaders are discussing child care workforce grants to encourage more childcare centers and keep the ones that already exist open.

The grants would offer different amounts of assistance -- from $7500 up to $20,000. The city’s Manager of Economic Development, Casey Sanders-Berglund, shares:

”It would ensure that there is no childcare center or in-home provider that closes their doors, or potentially someone might be looking to open a new center within our city and they would also be eligible for this grant.”

The city commission plans to hold a vote on the matter in two weeks, on Tuesday, February 21.

