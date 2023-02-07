Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo leaders discussing child care workforce grant

(Story Blocks)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an effort to combat the childcare crisis, West Fargo leaders are discussing child care workforce grants to encourage more childcare centers and keep the ones that already exist open.

The grants would offer different amounts of assistance -- from $7500 up to $20,000. The city’s Manager of Economic Development, Casey Sanders-Berglund, shares:

”It would ensure that there is no childcare center or in-home provider that closes their doors, or potentially someone might be looking to open a new center within our city and they would also be eligible for this grant.”

The city commission plans to hold a vote on the matter in two weeks, on Tuesday, February 21.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Entrance ramp for I-29.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn. Identified
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation

Latest News

Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
Arrested, Fargo
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight