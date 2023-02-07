Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control.
Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report.
Authorities say the victim told them he was in a verbal fight with someone when it turned physical, and he was then stabbed in the back.
The man was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say he’s unwilling to identify the suspect.
