Terrific Tuesday with Sunshine and Mild Conditions

This Afternoon:

We have a nice Tuesday on our hands. Most places are seeing clear skies. However, there are some clouds moving through the Devils Lake Basin as well as the Northern Valley. These clouds aren’t preventing anyone from having a bright and sunny day though.

The winds are fairly calm, blowing about 5-15 mph. The winds are out of the south which has given us another relatively very warm day here in the Valley.

Right now, most of the area is already above 20°, There are some places already nearing 30°, while some places in Western North Dakota are nearing 40°

The Next 24 Hours:

Our sunny skies and south wind will continue through the afternoon as our temperatures just tip into the 30s for a lot of the area.

After the sun sets, though, are temperatures will begin to fall back into the 20s as those clear skies remain until about midnight, or so. At that time, we will start to see some clouds gather in the north.

By morning our south winds will continue and increase a little bit as our next snow systems begins to approach our area.

The south wind will result in warmer temps again. We will see most places reach into the 30s by lunch time. The clouds will remain in the very north.

By the evening, we will start to see some rain move into our western counties. Mixed into this rain, it is likely that there will be some freezing drizzle or sleet mixed into this rain. As this band of rain marches eastward, we will see more mix enter the rain as the precipitation transitions into snow overnight into Thursday.

Extended Forecast:

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Under partly cloudy skies, we can expect another seasonably mild day! Morning lows will be in the teens in the north and 20s in the south before afternoon high temperatures warm back into the upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday will be another mild day although a few degrees cooler than Wednesday. Thursday will also bring a chance of light snow showers and a bit of a breeze. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures go from upper teens and low 20s in the morning to upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Friday will be the coolest day of the week. We see temperatures closer to seasonal average with morning lows in the teens and single digits for most and highs in the teens and low 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The skies will continue to remain partly clear as we continue throughout the end of the week. But the warm up continues on Saturday with another chance of temperatures sitting just below freezing for your afternoon.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Sunday will bring temps back in the 30s for some folks in the south and upper 20s for the north. Morning lows will be in the teens and low 20s with a nice warm up by the evening. We will start the day mostly cloudy and see more clouds gather through the day. We will cool off a little bit on Monday despite a south wind. We could have some brief and light snow in our extreme northern areas with mostly cloudy skies for everyone else. Low temperatures will be in the teens for our southern counties and single digits in the north. Our afternoon highs will warm up into the 20s for the south and teens for folks in the north.

