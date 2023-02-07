Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

States push to enshrine protections for tribal children

Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the...
Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the Indian Child Welfare Act on Nov. 9, 2022, in Washington. Montana is one of a handful U.S. states considering legislation this year to include provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act in state law.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By Amy Beth Hanson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A handful of U.S. states are considering legislation this year to include provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act in state law.

Supporters say it’s urgent as they await a U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the federal law.

The act requires states to notify tribes when Native American children are removed from families due to abuse or neglect allegations. It says such children must be placed with extended family, members of their tribe or other Native American families whenever possible.

Lawmakers in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and North Dakota are considering bills this year. Ten other states have similar laws. New Mexico’s took effect this year.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
409 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing has plans to convert the old downtown Bell...
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo - February 6
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

Latest News

Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
Edgeley fire
Cause of massive grain elevator fire in Edgeley ‘undetermined’
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
Dallas Donahue
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash