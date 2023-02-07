Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another fundraiser has been organized for the man severely hurt in a south Fargo crash with a dump truck last October.

Dallas Donahue was riding his motorcycle when the crash with the dump truck happened at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S. and 53rd St. S., near the Fargo Basketball Academy on Oct. 5, 2022. The driver of the dump truck was cited for failing to yield.

A silent auction and spaghetti feed is being held this Saturday, February 11th at the Moorhead Legion from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This fundraiser’s goal is to help support Donahue with his lost wages and ongoing medical expenses.

You can also donate to Donahue here: https://lendahandup.org/give/dallas644/

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.