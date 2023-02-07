One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo.

Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter.

Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be ok.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.