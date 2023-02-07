One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing charges after a stabbing Friday night in Fargo.
Officers say they were called to the 700 blk of 3rd St. N. where an individual had been cut in the neck with a boxcutter.
Lynette Swanson is facing aggravated assault charges. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be ok.
