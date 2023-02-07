Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east.

Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.

“I think we all care deeply about clean air and clean water, so we can share those aspirations our neighbors have in Minnesota. This is really about an understanding of the facts of law that neighbors can’t regulate their neighboring states,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

A similar situation arose when Minnesota passed a similar law in 2007 that would’ve banned the importation of coal power from new sources. North Dakota sued then, and it was struck down in the courts. The Commission hasn’t yet voted on whether to sue. Monday’s meeting simply poised the state to act, should Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Entrance ramp for I-29.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn. Identified
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation

Latest News

Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
Arrested, Fargo
Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
Arrested, Fargo
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo
ND Assistive items
ND Assistive reaching rural communities with interactive technology