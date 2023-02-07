ND House votes to raise interstate speed limits to 80 mph

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You might soon be driving a little bit faster on North Dakota’s interstates.

The North Dakota House of Representatives passed House Bill 1475 Tuesday, which would increase speed limits to 80 mph for interstate travel for most of the state.

“The Department of Transportation had a map prepared and showed areas where it was already safe to change the speed limit to 80 mph, several areas where they need to do further research but it very likely could be safe to change it to 80 mph,” said Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo.

The bill would give the Department of Transportation the flexibility to maintain the current speed limit in certain places and to work with cities like Bismarck and Fargo for sections of the interstate within city limits. The bill passed by a vote of 65-29. Next, it heads to the Senate.

