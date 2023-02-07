Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say

Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.(Jared C. Tilton / NASCAR)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained for taking a firearm into Mexico while on vacation in January.

According to a translated statement from the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office, a handgun was found in his luggage at the airport when he was trying to return to the United States.

Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.

“I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” the driver said in the tweet, explaining he was not aware of Mexican law.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” Busch continued. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and given a fine of $1,086.85, the statement states, but it does not explain how the sentence will be carried out.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
409 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing has plans to convert the old downtown Bell...
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
Anthony Reese mugshot
UPDATE: Three life sentences handed down to man who killed couple and their unborn daughter
police lights graphic
Man arrested following police perimeter, suicide threat

Latest News

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
Fire at Massachusetts hospital forces some evacuations
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the Jan. 10, 2023,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual history could be required for high school sports in Florida
FILE - The Yakima Police Department said multiple people at the Randall Park Dog Park called...
Father shoots, kills ‘erratic’ man at dog park to protect his young child, police say
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria