Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo.

Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious.

The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.

Officers were able to use video of the incident to later find and arrest Granados.

