Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo.

Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious.

The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.

Officers were able to use video of the incident to later find and arrest Granados.

