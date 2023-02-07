Man facing assault and drug-related charges after Fargo fight
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested Monday following a fight in Fargo.
Jonathan Granados, 35, faces assault and drug-related charges, after police say he knocked a victim unconscious.
The incident happened in the 100 blk of 4th St. N. and was witnessed by a security guard.
Officers were able to use video of the incident to later find and arrest Granados.
