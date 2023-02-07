Cooking with Cash Wa
Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project

Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site
Fufeng Grand Forks proposed plant site(City of Grand Forks)
By Justin Betti
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, over national security concerns.

Many have said they don’t want a Chinese entity operating so close to them or near a U.S. Air Force base.

The decision comes less than a week after the Air Force sent Sen. John Hoeven a letter, expressing their own concerns about the $700M project (https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/USAIRFORCE-FUFENG-LETTER-HOEVEN.pdf).

However, questions remain about what to do with the annexed land.

Earlier reporting: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2023/01/31/air-force-provides-official-position-fufeng-project-grand-forks/

