Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, over national security concerns.

Many have said they don’t want a Chinese entity operating so close to them or near a U.S. Air Force base.

The decision comes less than a week after the Air Force sent Sen. John Hoeven a letter, expressing their own concerns about the $700M project (https://www.hoeven.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/USAIRFORCE-FUFENG-LETTER-HOEVEN.pdf).

However, questions remain about what to do with the annexed land.

