Fire departments in Otter Tail County respond to structure engulfed in flames

Fire Truck(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire departments are on scene of a structure fire at a rural property in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.

The first emergency responders to arrive on scene reported a shed fully engulfed in flames just before 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7. The property is located along County Highway 57, south of Vining and about 45 miles southeast of Fergus Falls.

According to scanner traffic, the shed was near another structure, equipment, and trees. Fire departments from Vining and Parkers Prairie were called to help put out the fire.

Valley News Live has a call in to emergency responders and will update this story as more information becomes available.

