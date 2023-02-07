Fargo Force players surprise kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A few children at Sanford Children’s Hospital got a surprise visit from Fargo Force players today.

Patients got to play hockey and basketball and make slime with the players. The Force players were also wearing their new customized jerseys designed by the 2023 North Dakota Children’s Miracle Network hospitals champion, Eric Bjorlie.

The new jerseys will be worn this Saturday during the Sanford Children’s night game.

Fargo Force Captain Kyle Smolen says getting to participate and give back to the community with games like these is very rewarding.

”It’s not just a regular game anymore. This is a game for our city, it’s a game for these kids. It means a lot to us, and we’re going to do anything we can to get smiles on their faces and a W at the end of the night. Going into this weekend, it’s a very special night for us. We’re looking forward to it. It’s a it’s going to be a good game.”

Eric will be dropping the puck as well as receiving a Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion Medal. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday February, 11 at Scheels Arena.

