Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Fargo Force players surprise kids at Sanford Children’s Hospital

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A few children at Sanford Children’s Hospital got a surprise visit from Fargo Force players today.

Patients got to play hockey and basketball and make slime with the players. The Force players were also wearing their new customized jerseys designed by the 2023 North Dakota Children’s Miracle Network hospitals champion, Eric Bjorlie.

The new jerseys will be worn this Saturday during the Sanford Children’s night game.

Fargo Force Captain Kyle Smolen says getting to participate and give back to the community with games like these is very rewarding.

”It’s not just a regular game anymore. This is a game for our city, it’s a game for these kids. It means a lot to us, and we’re going to do anything we can to get smiles on their faces and a W at the end of the night. Going into this weekend, it’s a very special night for us. We’re looking forward to it. It’s a it’s going to be a good game.”

Eric will be dropping the puck as well as receiving a Sanford Children’s Miracle Network Champion Medal. Puck drops at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday February, 11 at Scheels Arena.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entrance ramp for I-29.
‘I want him to know how grateful I am’: Woman wants to thank random stranger who helped her after rollover crash
A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
UPDATE: Man killed in snowmobile crash in Staples, Minn. Identified
Renee Simpson
Woman arrested for stealing $7,000 from Valley City Eagles Club

Latest News

Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
Giving Hearts Day on Feb 9 Feb. 6, 2023
6:00PM Weather January 6
6:00PM Weather January 6
6:00PM News January 6- Part 2
6:00PM News January 6- Part 2
6:00PM News January 6- Part 1
6:00PM News January 6- Part 1