Fargo Amazon helps out local Girl Scouts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year, Thin Mints and Samoas reign supreme, as it’s Girl Scout cookie season.

Before they get to your doorstep, the thousands of boxes of cookies have to be sorted by the troops at one of their homes or facilities.

The cookie madness had the Girl Scouts outgrowing their last location. so Amazon has stepped in to help out.

A Fargo location agreed to host the giant delivery of over 60,000 boxes to let the Girl Scouts get to work.

”It’s amazing. Especially for our girls who, when you’re buying from them at a cookie booth at a grocery store, maybe at the mall out and about, it really does a lot for their self confidence, learning their people skills, how to interact with people and how to engage in conversation,” says Girl Scout Troop Leader Andrea Magnusson.

You can pick some cookies up when Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off on Friday.

This year’s new cookie flavor is “Raspberry Rally”.

