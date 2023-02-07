The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners are looking for ideas from the community.

The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport.

The gym includes six hoops, an outdoor court, two full-sized basketball courts and two full-sized volleyball courts, which can be converted into four practice-sized volleyball courts.

“We really need more court space. We know that Fargo Parks is working on their facility in south Fargo, but there’s just never enough,” Building Manager Ethan Grefsrud said. “The youth, the kids, they want to get better at their sports, they want to get out there, they want to play with their friends, they want to play with their parents. This is just another opportunity for them to find that gym space.”

The Empire can be used as a rental space for tournaments, practice and meetings. Last weekend, The Empire hosted the Casselton Youth Basketball Tournament.

Grefsrud says the goal is to set regular hours for open gym, as well as monthly memberships for shooting.

Grefsrud adds they want The Empire to be a place for everyone, and they’re open to other options, such as pickleball, wrestling, dance, anything that can be done in a gym space.

“Our hope is just that it stays full. It’s so fun to walk into this gym and see people and the passion that they have for what they’re doing,” Grefsrud said. “Right now, basketball and volleyball takes up a majority of it, but we are open for anything. We are open for corporate events, wrestling, cheerleading. Anything that anybody wants to bring to us we are going to take into consideration.”

The Empire also includes a mezzanine, concessions and designated parking.

Call or email for booking or tours:

701.318.4161

sports@empirefargo.org

