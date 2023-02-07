Cooking with Cash Wa
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder

Mindy Morgenstern was killed in 2006
By Justin Betti
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dateline NBC will shine its attention on Valley City, this Friday.

The Dateline NBC television show is in its 31st season.

The Feb. 10th episode is called “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?”. It will focus on the 22-year-old Valley City State University student found murdered in her off-campus apartment in 2006.

Valley News Live contributed to the episode with file video of reports from that time. The report by Keith Morrison also includes interviews with friends and family, a former North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent, and more.

You can watch a preview of the episode on the Dateline website: https://www.nbcnews.com/dateline/video/dateline-friday-preview-who-killed-mindy-morgenstern-162807877574

