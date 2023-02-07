Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Cause of massive grain elevator fire in Edgeley ‘undetermined’

Edgeley fire
Edgeley fire(none)
By Jamie Dickerman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGELEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The cause of a fire that burned a grain elevator in Edgeley is undetermined.

An investigator with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives led the investigation with assistance from the ND State Fire Marshal’s Office. A-T-F says there was no sign of criminal activity related to the blaze at the Cenex Harvest States-Dakota Plains Ag Elevator.

Fire departments from Edgeley, LaMoure, and Kulm responded to the fire on November 11th, 2022. No one was hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
409 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing has plans to convert the old downtown Bell...
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo - February 6
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

Latest News

Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
Dateline NBC to focus on Valley City murder
Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over the...
States push to enshrine protections for tribal children
Dallas Donahue
Silent auction, spaghetti feed fundraiser set for man hurt in S. Fargo motorcycle crash