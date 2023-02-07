Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Anheuser-Busch welcomes 4 new Budweiser Clydesdale foals

Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at...
Anheuser-Busch announces it has welcomed the birth of four new Budweiser Clydesdale foals at its ranch.(Warm Springs Ranch)
By Gabe Swartz and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - The Budweiser Clydesdale family has recently added a few new faces.

Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus acre breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri, has four new members of the herd.

“The road ahead for these four foals is going to be incredible,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.

Representatives with the ranch said the foals are doing well, and football fans can meet them for the first time during a Super Bowl event on Feb. 12.

“Now is your chance to meet these little guys before they grow up and become famous,” Trout said.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles along with taking photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale family.

According to ranch representatives, Clydesdale foals stand about 3 feet tall, weigh roughly 150 pounds, and can walk within hours of being born.

Clydesdales also must go through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of the three traveling teams featured by the brewing company.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black bear has been stuck in a ditch for the last three days.
UPDATE: Wannaska bear is out of the ice
Jeremiah Medenwald and his sons
Murder charge dismissed in Wahpeton murder investigation
409 Sheyenne Street in West Fargo. Junkyard Brewing has plans to convert the old downtown Bell...
Moorhead’s Junkyard Brewing eyes new taproom location in West Fargo
Governor Doug Burgum
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo - February 6
One arrested following Friday night stabbing in Fargo

Latest News

A Milwaukee police officer chased down a robbery suspect and was fatally shot in an exchange of...
Milwaukee police officer fatally shot, shooting suspect dead
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Navy divers begin pulling up Chinese spy balloon debris
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Fears grow for untold numbers buried by Turkey earthquake
Fargo, North Dakota
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo